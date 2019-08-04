Regentatlantic Capital LLC Decreases Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in 3M by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in 3M by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Argus lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price target on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.77.

3M stock traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,422,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,408. The stock has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $159.32 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.71.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joaquin Delgado sold 5,400 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total transaction of $916,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,650.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory R. Page bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $179.60 per share, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,200 shares of company stock worth $559,260 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.