Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 164 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 115.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 67.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 66.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 1,012.3% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter worth $66,000.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

HSIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Swann downgraded Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.90. 1,256,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,191. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $72.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.19.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Brons sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $124,747.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,618.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $290,007.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,036.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,668 shares of company stock worth $3,572,423. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.