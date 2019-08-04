Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.81-3.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.85. Regency Centers also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.81-3.85 EPS.

REG stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.76. 1,183,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,078. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $70.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.62. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $268.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

Separately, Citigroup set a $76.00 price target on Regency Centers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.33.

In other news, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $66,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,694.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.