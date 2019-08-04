Refereum (RFR) Price Reaches $0.0015

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. Refereum has a market cap of $5.84 million and approximately $301,729.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refereum token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00240529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008758 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.15 or 0.01335437 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00022069 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00106531 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,988,029,189 tokens. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Gate.io, OKEx, IDEX, Upbit, Cobinhood, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

