Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Issues Earnings Results

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 544,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.45. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

