Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RWT opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.66. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.20 million. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Redwood Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

