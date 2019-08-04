RedFOX Labs Market Cap Hits $3.70 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One RedFOX Labs token can currently be bought for $0.0376 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and $16,076.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded up 56.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00591011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00157039 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008839 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00069311 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003139 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000801 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RFOX is a token. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 1,000,576,122 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,176,413 tokens. RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.