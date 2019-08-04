Realty Income (O) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Realty Income (NYSE:O) is scheduled to be releasing its Q2 2019 earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Realty Income to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $354.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.37 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Realty Income to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O stock opened at $70.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.12. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $55.55 and a 1-year high of $74.14.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.2265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 85.27%.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $424,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin N. Fox sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $186,011.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,808.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,460 shares of company stock worth $1,366,521. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup set a $74.00 target price on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Realty Income from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.