RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.73-1.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $987-995 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $991.41 million.RealPage also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.44-0.46 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealPage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of RealPage in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of RealPage in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of RealPage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RealPage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.67.

NASDAQ RP traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $60.88. 1,474,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.45. RealPage has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $66.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 1.31.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. RealPage had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that RealPage will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William P. Chaney sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $1,587,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $11,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,165,109 shares in the company, valued at $608,890,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 981,793 shares of company stock worth $57,315,347 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

