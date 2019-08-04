RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.73-1.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $987-995 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $991.41 million.RealPage also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.44-0.46 EPS.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RealPage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of RealPage in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of RealPage in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of RealPage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RealPage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.67.
NASDAQ RP traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $60.88. 1,474,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.45. RealPage has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $66.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 1.31.
In other news, EVP William P. Chaney sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $1,587,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $11,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,165,109 shares in the company, valued at $608,890,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 981,793 shares of company stock worth $57,315,347 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.
About RealPage
RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.
