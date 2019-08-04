RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14, Bloomberg Earnings reports. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. RealPage updated its Q3 guidance to $0.44-0.46 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.73-1.77 EPS.

RP stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.88. 1,474,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,169. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 1.31. RealPage has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $66.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get RealPage alerts:

RP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on RealPage in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on RealPage in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 100,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,217,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,618,822.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 200,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $11,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,165,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,890,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 981,793 shares of company stock valued at $57,315,347 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of RealPage by 931.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RealPage in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RealPage in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of RealPage by 1,013.6% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of RealPage in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.