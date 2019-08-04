RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14, Bloomberg Earnings reports. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. RealPage updated its Q3 guidance to $0.44-0.46 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.73-1.77 EPS.
RP stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.88. 1,474,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,169. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 1.31. RealPage has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $66.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
RP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on RealPage in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on RealPage in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of RealPage by 931.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RealPage in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RealPage in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of RealPage by 1,013.6% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of RealPage in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
RealPage Company Profile
RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.
