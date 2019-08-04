Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Re/Max from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Re/Max from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Re/Max from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Re/Max from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.20.

RMAX traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.23. 569,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.46. Re/Max has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $51.25.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.26 million. Re/Max had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 76.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Re/Max will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Predovich sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $42,875.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gail A. Liniger acquired 122,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $3,727,890.63. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,975.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 446,380 shares of company stock worth $13,990,354 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMAX. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 48.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 363.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Re/Max in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

About Re/Max

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

