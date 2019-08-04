Raymond James Raises Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $125.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allstate from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Allstate from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Allstate from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Allstate from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.92.

Shares of ALL stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,727,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,372. Allstate has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $109.13. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.70. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Allstate will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 24.78%.

In other news, insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 22,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $2,278,381.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $228,351.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,703 shares of company stock worth $5,593,860. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Allstate by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Allstate by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

