Raiden Network Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $136,220.00 (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. In the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Raiden Network Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, Ethfinex and Huobi. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $11.39 million and approximately $136,220.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00008832 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00014055 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000260 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000165 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,593,936 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, OKEx, DDEX, Kyber Network, Kucoin, Gate.io, Binance, LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Huobi, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

