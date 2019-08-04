QV Investors Inc. Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 153,930 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $8,794,000. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.2% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,437,652 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,229,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,292 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,386,024 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,033,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,670 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,572,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $765,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,966 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,016,053 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $533,119,000 after acquiring an additional 711,742 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,681,825 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $488,095,000 after acquiring an additional 129,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $78,444.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,788.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 4,047 shares of company stock valued at $234,591 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.59. 17,457,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,338,430. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.19. The firm has a market cap of $228.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.76 and a 1-year high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.17%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.87.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

