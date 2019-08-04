Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quotient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Quotient stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.26. 457,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,319. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27. Quotient has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Quotient will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quotient news, President Edward Farrell sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $195,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,493.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Hallsworth acquired 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $27,405.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $647,262.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTNT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Quotient in the 1st quarter valued at $3,342,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quotient in the 1st quarter valued at $2,448,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quotient in the 1st quarter valued at $1,854,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quotient in the 2nd quarter valued at $905,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Quotient by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,456,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,000 after acquiring an additional 67,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

