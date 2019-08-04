Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $14.01 million and $1,387.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001868 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Tidex, Liqui and CoinExchange. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00008829 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00027500 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00014043 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.45 or 0.02056470 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 68,716,512 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, CoinExchange, Upbit, Tidex and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

