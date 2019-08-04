QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Earns Hold Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their hold rating on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 price objective on the wireless technology company’s stock.

“We believe that the growth trajectory and total potential market opportunity of the Pluralsight story warrants a premium multiple. As such, we are reiterating our OUTPERFORM investment rating and $40 price target.”,” Mizuho’s analyst commented.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QUALCOMM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.93.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.15. The stock had a trading volume of 12,648,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,079,326. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.44.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 112.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.74%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 20,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total transaction of $1,844,826.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 7,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $603,842.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,931 shares of company stock worth $5,334,769. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,749 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 826,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $47,138,000 after buying an additional 44,907 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 91,562 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 14,322 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 37,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.