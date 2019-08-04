Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 1,323 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,231 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 76.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 131.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its stake in EOG Resources by 50.5% during the first quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in EOG Resources by 87.0% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.71.

NYSE:EOG traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,795,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,528,425. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.32. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $79.45 and a twelve month high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

