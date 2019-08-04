Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,873 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 8.4% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 10.7% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 44.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 8.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of SMFG stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.90. 1,830,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,518. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $8.42. The stock has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

