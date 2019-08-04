Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $513,000 Stock Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) by 5,615.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,140 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 12,716 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 366.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 216,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 170,499 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 656,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 130,990 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 159.2% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 10,624 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 5.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised ASE Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of ASE Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Macquarie raised ASE Technology from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

ASX traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,388. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.02. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.15.

ASE Technology Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

