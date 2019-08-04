Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $449,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 66,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the second quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.4% during the second quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,967,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,265,523. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.01. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.06 and a 1-year high of $159.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Macquarie set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.23.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.