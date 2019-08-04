Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $406,000 Stock Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 1.8% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management lifted its position in Chubb by 0.4% in the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 18,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 3.4% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 2.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.87, for a total value of $283,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 215,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.84, for a total value of $32,097,048.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,246,333.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 340,821 shares of company stock valued at $50,608,027. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Compass Point cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.55.

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.27. 1,815,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.70. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $154.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.78%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

