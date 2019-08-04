Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 4,033 Shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,170,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,318,000 after buying an additional 887,474 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,125,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,078,000 after buying an additional 453,032 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $57,748,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 856.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,558,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,340,000 after buying an additional 1,395,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,050,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,130,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares in the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of GRIFOLS S A/S stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.28. 1,352,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,173. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.28. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Equities research analysts expect that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRIFOLS S A/S Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

