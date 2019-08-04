Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 3,065 Shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,360 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RIO. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in Rio Tinto by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 13,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. Barclays cut Rio Tinto from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Renaissance Capital cut Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BNP Paribas cut Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.77.

Shares of Rio Tinto stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $53.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,184,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.27. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $64.02.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.