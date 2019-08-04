Qtum Hits Market Capitalization of $286.48 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 4th. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.99 or 0.00027960 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Livecoin, Bibox and BitForex. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $286.48 million and approximately $142.72 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000397 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001240 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006416 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 101,667,340 coins and its circulating supply is 95,917,320 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, GOPAX, Allcoin, DragonEX, Livecoin, Bitbns, Ovis, Liqui, Coinnest, Kucoin, HBUS, Gate.io, Coinrail, BCEX, LBank, OKEx, Bittrex, ABCC, EXX, Bleutrade, Cobinhood, Huobi, Coinsuper, DigiFinex, HitBTC, Liquid, Bitfinex, OTCBTC, Binance, Upbit, CoinExchange, CoinEgg, CoinEx, Exrates, Crex24, Bit-Z, Coinone, BigONE, Bibox, Coindeal, ZB.COM, Iquant and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

