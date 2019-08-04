PWR Coin (PWR) Reaches Market Cap of $212,487.00

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded down 26.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 4th. One PWR Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PWR Coin has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. PWR Coin has a market cap of $212,487.00 and $133.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.24 or 0.00985524 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00033757 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00262004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007741 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005059 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003606 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR Coin (CRYPTO:PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

PWR Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

