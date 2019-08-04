Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PBYI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Puma Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

NASDAQ PBYI traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.99. 1,566,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $363.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66. Puma Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $54.20.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.25 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 245.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alan H. Auerbach sold 12,715 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $126,895.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,189,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,811,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,782 shares of company stock worth $141,691. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,665,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,250,000 after purchasing an additional 41,785 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,170,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,191,000 after purchasing an additional 308,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,719,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 578,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,442,000 after purchasing an additional 112,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 570,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,141,000 after purchasing an additional 96,700 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.