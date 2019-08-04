Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Sets New 1-Year High at $251.37

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $251.37 and last traded at $249.54, with a volume of 734787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $246.37.
Several research firms have commented on PSA. Bank of America raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.45.
The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.49.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.8% in the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.5% in the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.
