Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Sets New 1-Year High at $251.37

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $251.37 and last traded at $249.54, with a volume of 734787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $246.37.

Several research firms have commented on PSA. Bank of America raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.45.

Get Public Storage alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.49.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $710.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.70 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 33.78%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 7.8% in the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.5% in the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.