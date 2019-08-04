Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.5% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. FMR LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,767,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,859,642,000 after buying an additional 3,038,704 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7,471.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,771,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,180,000 after buying an additional 1,748,402 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,259,000 after buying an additional 809,199 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,697,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,433,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,903,000 after buying an additional 587,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $460,559.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 219,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,750,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.49 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.52.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.75. 21,374,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,843,826. The firm has a market cap of $306.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $87.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

