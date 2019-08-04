Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Prosper Gold Corp (CVE:PGX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 35000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86.

About Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX)

Prosper Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper and gold resources. The company holds 51% interest in the Star property located in British Columbia. It holds an option to acquire up to 100% interests in the Ashley gold project, the Currie, Galahad, and the Egan property located in Ontario; and 90% interest in Matachewan and Wydee project in central Ontario.

