ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.49

ProntoForms Corp (CVE:PFM) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and traded as high as $0.51. ProntoForms shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 51,000 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,192.66, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29.

About ProntoForms (CVE:PFM)

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile platform enables remote workers to access data collection forms on a mobile device, access company data in the field, and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes with an OS-native mobile data collection app.

