Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 150,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 118,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,130,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,299 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $60.84. The company had a trading volume of 359,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,860. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.81. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $60.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

