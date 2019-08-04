Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $29.86 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 198,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 7.4% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $29,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $9,367,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 61.9% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 23,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.58. 7,062,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,998. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $119.35 and a one year high of $154.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.48.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

