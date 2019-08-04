Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,000 Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,211,000 after acquiring an additional 17,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,228,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,245,000 after buying an additional 208,449 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,965,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $106.25. 744,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $71.01 and a one year high of $109.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

CINF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.40.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

