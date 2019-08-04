PRIZM (PZM) Trading 6.4% Higher This Week

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 4th. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $11.59 million and approximately $45,511.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00002018 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PRIZM has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,936.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.04 or 0.03053506 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.20 or 0.01025723 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006963 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00008653 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001158 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 99,590,293 coins and its circulating supply is 52,502,900 coins. The official website for PRIZM is en.prizm.club . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

PRIZM Coin Trading

PRIZM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.