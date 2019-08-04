Private Vista LLC Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Private Vista LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. California Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 76,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 90,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,862,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.73. 9,025,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,672,647. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $229.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.02. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $127.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.41.

In other Chevron news, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,239,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $512,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,097.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,050 shares of company stock worth $5,007,621 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

