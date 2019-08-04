Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,796 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.9% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $41,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 15,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 13,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.49 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.50 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.52.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Bryan W. Milton sold 6,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $460,559.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 219,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,750,751.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,374,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,843,826. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.84. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

