Primas Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Primas has a market capitalization of $5.82 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Primas has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Primas token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000954 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, BCEX, OKEx and LBank.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00240441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.43 or 0.01332405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00021811 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00106483 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas launched on August 26th, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primas is primas.io

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, OKEx, LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

