Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.99 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Pretium Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:PVG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.61. 3,132,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,722. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of -0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Pretium Resources has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $11.75.

PVG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. B. Riley set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $17.75 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Friday, July 19th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.32.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

