Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PVG. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pretium Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Pretium Resources stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.61. 3,132,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of -0.40. Pretium Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $113.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.99 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PVG. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $17.75 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Friday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Monday, April 8th. B. Riley set a $23.00 price objective on Pretium Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.32.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.