Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.05

Shares of Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.07, with a volume of 2340643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.14.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PD shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore reduced their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.80.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.02, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.13 million and a P/E ratio of -2.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.32.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$359.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$343.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Corp will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Precision Drilling news, Director Carey Thomas Ford acquired 15,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,114.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$361,425.91. Also, Director Kevin A. Neveu acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,009,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,464,036.61.

About Precision Drilling (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.