Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Receives Hold Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $8.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Potbelly from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $7.58.

NASDAQ PBPB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.06. 285,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,723. Potbelly has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.37 million, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Potbelly had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $98.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Potbelly will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 39,857 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 629,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 310,119 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 84,093 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 454,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 87,478 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 42,963 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

