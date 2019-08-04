Post (NYSE:POST) Announces Earnings Results

Post (NYSE:POST) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Post had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Post stock traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,485,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,497. Post has a one year low of $83.88 and a one year high of $113.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.24.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Post from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Post from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Post in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.45.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

