Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.45. Portland General Electric also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.35-2.50 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:POR traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.40. 1,410,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,502. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $55.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.21.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 64.98%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

