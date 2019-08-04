PopularCoin (POP) Trading Down 7% Over Last Week

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 25.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded 7% lower against the dollar. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $256,407.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PopularCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.06 or 0.00850234 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00012027 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033203 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00013052 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003459 BTC.

About PopularCoin

PopularCoin is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,956,656,953 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com . PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PopularCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PopularCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.