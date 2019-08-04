PolySwarm (NCT) Trading Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. PolySwarm has a market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $19,994.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolySwarm token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including TOPBTC, IDEX, DDEX and HitBTC. In the last week, PolySwarm has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00251928 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.53 or 0.01377406 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00023048 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00109899 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000518 BTC.

PolySwarm’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/@PolySwarm

PolySwarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, TOPBTC and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

