PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05-2.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.09. PNM Resources also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.05-2.11 EPS.
Shares of NYSE PNM traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.14. The company had a trading volume of 494,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.56. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.24.
PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. PNM Resources had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PNM Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of PNM Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised shares of PNM Resources from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.15 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $52.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.19.
PNM Resources Company Profile
PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
