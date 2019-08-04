PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05-2.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.09. PNM Resources also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.05-2.11 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PNM traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.14. The company had a trading volume of 494,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.56. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.24.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. PNM Resources had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.00%.

PNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PNM Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of PNM Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised shares of PNM Resources from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.15 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $52.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $52.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.19.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

