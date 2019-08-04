PlayChip (PLA) Market Capitalization Achieves $15.17 Million

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last week, PlayChip has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlayChip has a total market capitalization of $15.17 million and $8,463.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayChip token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $588.14 or 0.05378372 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042546 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000182 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001153 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About PlayChip

PlayChip (PLA) is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip . The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

