Pirl Market Capitalization Tops $966,145.00 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Pirl has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pirl has a market cap of $966,145.00 and $15,286.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pirl alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 50,475,759 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.