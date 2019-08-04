Piper Jaffray Companies Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Piper Jaffray Companies restated their neutral rating on shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CLVS. Zacks Investment Research cut Clovis Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Clovis Oncology to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut Clovis Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Clovis Oncology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.44.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ CLVS traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $9.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,083,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.86. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $41.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.92 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 261.09% and a negative net margin of 332.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.94) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lindsey Rolfe sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $25,401.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,789.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,452 shares of company stock worth $36,261. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLVS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,641,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 39,369 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 12,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.